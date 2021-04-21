A Nigerian woman has gone to the Sharia court in Samaru, Gusau, Zamfara state to beg for the dissolution of her one-week old union to her husband after her horrible sexual experience.

The mother of three identified as, Aisha Dannupuwa, told the court that she decided to marry another man after her first marriage failed.

In her statement, she revealed that as tradition demanded, she first moved into his parents’ house and finally into her husband’s home where they had sexual intercourse.

“When he came, we had sex but the experience was a nightmare. Instead of enjoying the sex, it turned out to be something else because his penis was too big,” she told the court.

Aisha Dannupuwa revealed in her narration that after the not-so-good sexual experience that left her private part in great pain she endured it and took native medication prepared by her mother who assured and encourage her that she would get used to it.

“Two days later when he came to visit me, we had sex again, but the experience was too much to bear. It was then I knew that I could not continue with the marriage because of the size of his penis.” she added

Meanwhile, the husband has agreed to his wife’s confession as he further supports that the one-week-old marriage be dissolved.