The ruling Patriotic Front –PF- has denied vote buying allegations in the ongoing Chilubi parliamentary -election campaigns.

Chilubi island has received huge amounts of mealie meal just after the official commencement of campaigns for what promises to be a competitive parliamentary by- election and three ambulances, which has been seen as a move to hoodwink voters to vote for the PF.

But party Secretary General Davis Mwila claims that the mealie meal and other help being rendered to the people of Chilubi is on humanitarian grounds and being done by government as it has responsibility to take care of the people.

He told Zambian Watch in an Interview that some people being helped in Chilubi are victims of heavy rains which have damaged shelter and property.

The Chilubi Constituency by-election fell vacant following the death of former Member of Parliament Rosaria Fundanga last year.