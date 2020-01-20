The ruling Patriotic Front –PF- has denied vote buying allegations in the ongoing Chilubi parliamentary -election campaigns.
Chilubi island has received huge amounts of mealie meal just after the official commencement of campaigns for what promises to be a competitive parliamentary by- election and three ambulances, which has been seen as a move to hoodwink voters to vote for the PF.
But party Secretary General Davis Mwila claims that the mealie meal and other help being rendered to the people of Chilubi is on humanitarian grounds and being done by government as it has responsibility to take care of the people.
He told Zambian Watch in an Interview that some people being helped in Chilubi are victims of heavy rains which have damaged shelter and property.
The Chilubi Constituency by-election fell vacant following the death of former Member of Parliament Rosaria Fundanga last year.
PF’s campaign is very stupidly “TRANSPARENT” because even a two-year-old boy or girl can see how PF assumes the Zambians to be STUPID, today because of by-elections, suddenly PF has realized that humanitarian work in form of Free Mealie Meal, Free Sugar, Free cooking Oil, etc is now needed in Chilubi, the stupidity of PF is that they think Zambians generally do not think, Ba PF every one knows that this PRANK is just for the period of the campaign, not so long ago PF realized the need to Hunger mitigation only during the by-election in Luanshya and disappeared without saying bye together with their aid immediately after the elections, WHOM ARE YOU TRING TO PRANK BA PF, ZAMBIANS NOW CAN READ YOU LIKE A COMIC NOT A BOOK