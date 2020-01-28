By: Prisca Lumingu Banda

GEARS Initiative Zambia Executive Director McDonald Chipenzi says the distribution of mealie-meal by the DMMU in Chilubi will jeopardize the by election slated for February, 13th.

Mr. Chipenzi says the distribution of mealie-meal by the DMMU is a clear demonstration of electoral corruption and malpractice ahead of the parliamentary by-election.

Mr. Chipenzi has accused the DMMU of using the prevailing hunger as a tool to aid the Patriotic Front win elections as observed in the previous Roan, Sesheke, Kafue and Bahati by elections.

But Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit Communications Officer Rachael Chama has refuted allegations of vote buying using the distribution of mealie meal.

Ms. Chama says the distribution of mealie meal in Chilubi started in June last year and this will continue until March, 2020.