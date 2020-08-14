DISTRICT COMMISSIONER CLOSES PETAUKE RADIO STATION

Good evening madam,

This is Mathew Banda from PASME Fm.

We have a problem here, the District Commissioner for Petauke Ms Velenasi Moyo pounced on our Radio station this evening and stopped a paid up recorded UPND program saying we have to always get a police permit whenever we what to feature any opposition political party on radio. We notified the police during the day over the program and security situation was ok.

No any politicians from any political party came to interfere as the program was running. She came and demanded for a police permit, then she further called the police to come and close the station. she has that the station will remain closed until further notice because we have aired an opposition program.

We need your guidance because we’re shocked to with this action. Administration Manager Pasme Fm Radio station.

Petauke Eastern Province.