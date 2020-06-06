The Zambia Institute of Independent Media Alliance (ZIIMA) has threatened to report Disaster management and mitigation unit-DMMU-national coordinator, Chanda Kabwe to police for alarming the nation that some radio stations in Southern province are telling people that there is no corona virus in Zambia.

ZIIMA President, JAJAH says unless Mr. Kabwe apologises or retracts his falsehoods the alliance will be compeled to report him to police for alarming the nation and is optimistic that the police will deal with the case professionally.

He says ZIIMA shall stand with media institutions that have been accused and see to it that the Mr. Kabwe apologizes or is arrested noting that enough is enough.

Mr. COULIBALY says his association conducted investigations and so far no radio station or any form of media house is fitting into Mr. Kabwe’s allegations.

He has described the allegations as imaginary hallucinations which are not only tribal and malicious but an assault to the operating space of the media in the country.

This is contained in a statement made available to Diamond News by Mr. Coulibaly.

DMMU National Coordinator, Chanda Kabwe at a media briefing on Friday June 5 alleged that some media houses in Southern Province are telling people that there is no corona virus in Zambia.