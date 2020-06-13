CHIEF Chona of Monze district in Southern province says DMMU national coordinator Chanda Kabwe’s remarks about the province are unfortunate and misguided.

Chona noted that Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) national coordinator Kabwe, last week, alleged that Southern Province is ungovernable and that some people are discouraging the masses from adhering to COVID-19 health guidelines.

“I think the young man was misguided for him to utter such remarks because he has not come on the ground to see what is happening. We are following all the rules put by the health ministry,” Chona said in an interview. “It’s unfortunate he has not researched enough to find out that we are adhering to the advice given by the Ministry of Health. Even us chiefs in the province are directly involved in sensitising our people and we were trained.”

He added that all shops in the province were not allowing people to enter without first wearing face masks and washing their hands.

“It’s not good to condemn people without a reason. In a democracy people have the right to think whichever way they want, so what is important is to correct each other in a peaceful way, not in a way of quarreling or forcing each other,” Chona said.

He urged those in leadership not to make hasty and divisive statements.

“Usually people tasked to advise these leaders are the ones who are wrong. I’m encouraging leaders that when they are given that report, they have to research and see if it’s true before commenting. It’s not nice for one to make a comment before proving if it’s true or not,” Chona said.

He said for the country to develop there was need for citizens to work together.

“We must stop such gossip and not dwell on speculations on things that don’t even build us. It’s better that we be serious in all what we do than depend on hearsay. We should have something concrete because dwelling on speculations won’t help us develop the country,” said Chona.