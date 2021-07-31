DMMU TO AID FAMILIES OF TWO PF MEMBERS KILLED BY SUSPECTED UPND

Lusaka, Saturday (July 31, 2021)

Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) says it will help the families of two PF members that were gruesomely murdered in Kanyama by suspected UPND cadres.

Police Deputy Inspector General Charity Katanga said thugs believed to be UPND cadres yesterday savagely and gruesmely murdered two PF supporters Danny Chingangu and Teddy other names not known, at the PF camp at Kanyama Ward 13 along Mbasela road within Kanyama Compound.

Four suspects identified as Francis Chabala aged 21, Samson Mumba aged 29, Namushi Chikunona (female) aged 24 and Geoffrey Chikoti age not known were arrested and detained in Police custody.

Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has warned of appropriate action against those found wanting in the instant brutal murder of two unarmed PF members in Kanyama by UPND suspects.

Commenting on the matter, DMMU National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe said Government will aid the families of the cadres who have been murdered by a named opposition political party cadres in Kanyama Township in Lusaka.

He regretted the political violence which has led to the demise of two Patriotic Front (PF) cadres in Lusaka.

He said DMMU will help all the two funeral houses as they put their loved ones to rest.

This is contained in a statement made available by DMMU Senior Communications Officer Mathews Musukwa.