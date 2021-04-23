…as National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe says the move is part of Capacity building

Lusaka…Thursday, April 22, 2021

Government will next month Send 1000 students in all the districts countrywide to conduct vulnerability and needs assessment of the people, Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe has said.

Mr Kabwe said the students will be handed an opportunity to conduct vulnerability and needs assessment as part of capacity building.

He said Government has done its part and conducted the risk profiles at the ward level.

“So 1000 students in the first or second week of May you will be going in all the 100 plus districts for you to and get the experience. We are depending on you as the brains of this country, as researchers because in your Universities you are doing research. We have involved students so that they research widely on issues to do with climate change,” He said.

Mr Kabwe was speaking when DMMU signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Students Disaster Mitigation Taskforce (DMSTF) and the Kitwe City Christian Ministers Fellowship (KCCMF) on the implementation of Community Based Disaster Risk Management Programmes.

He said DMMU wants to work with the church and students in the fight against the adverse effects of climate change and in the sensitization of the community against various hazards.

Mr Kabwe said there are no better structures to use than the Church and students as it would help reduce speculations from those who politicize the works of DMMU.

Meanwhile, Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Permanent Secretary Reverend Howard Sikwela urged the church to continue working with the Government in fostering peace in the country.

And KCCMF Chairman Bishop Raddy Lewila said disaster management and mitigation outbreaks of diseases calls for consented efforts of all stakeholders and interest groups.

“The KCCMF has joined hands with Government through the signing of this MoU and now wishes to pledge to participate and positively contribute in supplementing the DMMU efforts in Disaster Management and Mitigation of Human calamities in our Nation in order to foster ….national development and health for all our people,” he said.

And DMSTF Chairperson Alfred Lukwesa said the work of the taskforce has been made easier by the support and encouragement received from Government through DMMU.

“We are grateful to the hardworking National Coordinator (MR Chanda Kabwe) for having an open door policy and engaging all stakeholders in managing and mitigating disasters,” He said.