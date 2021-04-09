Hip Hop icon, DMX’s brain function has reportedly remained unchanged nearly a week after an alleged drug overdose triggered a heart attack.

The 50-year-old, who is still on life support at the White Plains Hospital in New York underwent critical brain function tests on Wednesday, April 7.

According to TMZ, the battery of tests performed on the rapper showed no improvement in brain activity since he was rushed to the hospital after suffering a drug overdose late Friday night, April 2.

He also tested positive for coronavirus while in the hospital fighting for his life.

The publication also said the test results were “not good” and that his family has a tough decision to make regarding whether or not to keep X on life support.

Steve Rifkind, X’s longtime friend and manager was reportedly asked by the family to fly to New York on Friday, April 9,