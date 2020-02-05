CEO of Young Money Entertainment and rapper Lil Wanye born Dwanye Micheal Carter in a video going viral is seen revealing that he has done a DNA and it shows he has Nigerian roots.

According to the rapper, he found out his real nationality after a genealogy search was conducted by a website he shared some of his details on.

He explained that the test showed that he is 53% percent African from Nigeria.

The YMCMB rapper disclosed in the video that, “he needs to speak with his mom”.

He further added that he has to see what Nigeria looks like. Having his real identity exposed.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Lil Wayne has shown an interest to visit Nigeria. Weeks ago, while playing “Never Ever Have I”, he was asked about the one place in the world that he would love to visit and he mentioned Nigeria and Egypt.

He said: “I have never been to Nigeria. That is the place I would love to go.”

Lil Wayne’s interest in Nigeria is coming on the heels of other international music stars like Cardi B, Meghan Thee Stallion and Future’s December 2019 visits to the West African country.