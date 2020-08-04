Do by-elections have an impact on general elections?

The case of Mulobezi.

Anonymous.

In July 2015, there was a parliamentary By Election in Mulobezi district .

These were the results ;

PF : 3531 ( 51.5%)

UPND : 3335 (48.5%)

Exactly 13 month later we had the 2016 General Elections.

These were the results;

UPND: 7352 (78%)

PF: 2058 (21%)

How do you explain this sudden change in just 13 months, same district, same electorate, same voters, totally different outcome.

Infact the PF scored far fewer votes in the general election than they did in the by election though the general election even had more voters on the roll.

What logical explanation can be given for this?

This pattern has replicated itself many times before where the ruling party ‘wins’ by elections then tables flip in the general election.🤷🏻‍♂️👣☑️