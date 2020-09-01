Do not be fooled.
This is not about privatisation. This is not about alleged criminality. This is not about corruption. They are simply preparing your psyche using these actions as the pretext.
The truth is they want to have access to my physical body so that they can eliminate me. Their plan is to arrest and then kill me. But do l have to die for anyone to be in power?
They are getting extremely desperate, these people. If offering myself to serve the country that l love so much and growing increasingly popular are grave offences for which l must lose my life, so be it. I am not afraid. Kill me today and more HHs will rise tomorrow. I am prepared to pay the ultimate sacrifice in defence of public interest, if need be.
If anything happens to me, please know that I love you as much as l love Zambia.
HH.
You would no die alone, that’s the truth. Buy the time so many Upnd members are prisoned and killed, someone PF will have paid the ultimate price. We are very angry with the PF and the best is simply facilitate smooth elections
Nawakwi is a very naive and frustrated politician who out of her own hatred for HH and her hopeless political ambitions has agreed to do the job for PF. She is playing a very, very dangerous game to herself. She may not know this now but she will soon find out. Zambia will no longer be safe for her. She is trying to rob Zambians their only hope. We will not allow her.
I PRAY TO GOD TO ELIMINATE ALL THOSE PLANNING TO KILL PRESIDENT HICHILEMA BEFORE THEY TOUCH HIM, AMEN