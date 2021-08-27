Do not criticise everything for the sake of it -Saboi advises opposition

“Let us not play the UPND kind of opposition politics of criticizing everything the ruling party does, this country won’t develop. It is tempting to make them test their own medicine now that they are in the driving seat, BUT Zambia deserves better.

If UPND fails, Zambians fail, WE ALL fail…. So let us acknowledge the good and condemn the bad… I think the appointment of the new Finance minister is an awesome one. He has experience and a track record where he performed well in the same ministry. So apart from the so called recycled politician tag that u are giving Dr. Situmbeko Mudokotwane, what really are the fears u have?

Is this really a bad appointment? Because to me, u can’t start experimenting in the Finance ministry, u need an experienced person who can hit the ground running and do what is expected of him. And u need someone who will be advising Bally in this ministry, not where u have a minister of finance who again has to be advised by the president… So perfect appointment in my opinion but let us hear your concerns also… We anxiously await the rest…”

One word for Saboi Imboela