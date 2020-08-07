Credit: Smart Eagles 🦅

HOME Affairs Minister Hon Stephen Kampyongo has insisted that the Mobile Issuance of National Registration Cards (NRCs) is not a political undertaking.

Speaking at a media briefing held in Lusaka today, Hon Kampyongo said that the process is a legal requirement according to the National Registration Act Cap 126 of the laws of Zambia that mandates the Ministry of Home Affairs through the Department of National Registration, Passports and Citizenship to Register and issue NRCs to all eligible persons.

Hon Kampyongo says the Opposition UPND and all those who are self appointed Monitors of the NRC exercise are doing so at their own peril as the police will not hesitate to effect arrests on anyone disturbilising the process.

He says it is very unfortunate that some thugs stormed one of the Centres where officers are conducting the exercise to cause unnecessary commotion.

“With regards to those who want to break the law in the name of monitoring an exercise they are not mandated to, I can only promise them one thing and that is to say that the police will not hesitate to deal with them accordingly”Hon Kampyongo said.

Hon Kampyongo says contrary to some assertions, the Ministry is not working in Isolation during this exercise but is collaborating with provincial and district administrations in the five provinces who in turn are monitoring the process.

“I wish to emphasize that, in as much as citizens have every right to ensure accountability in the delivery of Government services, including the issuance of National Registration Cards, the law does not allow disruption of government services “ Hon Kampyongo says.

And Hon Kampyongo has since implored the Police Officers on the ground to ensure law and order is maintained and no person regardless of political affiliation should be allowed to disrupt the registration process.