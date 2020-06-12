The Zambia Police Service has advised bar owners to be patient with authorities by not opening their business premises before the restriction is lifted.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo has stated that police is aware of an order given by Bars and Nightclub Owners Association secretary general Edmund Lifweleko that bars must reopen because they’re losing out on business, but advised that doing so will be against the law.

“It has come to our attention that the Bars and Nightclub Owners Association Secretary General Edmond Lifwekelo is calling on proprietors of bars and Night Clubs to reopen their business premises, an act which would be against regulation number 10 of Statutory Instruments number 21 and 22, as the restriction has not yet been lifted. It is in this regard that we are advising the owners of bars and night clubs to ignore the call by their Secretary General and remain patient so as to allow authorities guide them on when they should open their business premises,” Ms Katongo stated.

“Resuming operation without authorization from relevant authourities amounts to abrogation of the Law, in this case provisions of Statutory Instruments number 21 and 22.”

She stated that police understand and appreciate concerns advanced by the bar owners and wish to advise that abrogating the law would not be the best option to resolve their concerns.

“We therefore urge them to remain patient and find better ways of having their concerns addressed.

The police and other stakeholders are still on the ground monitoring the situation and as an institution, the least thing we would want to see is being in confrontation with the people,” Ms Katongo stated.

“We reiterate our call for the bar and night club owners to remain patient as they have always been until their matter is amicably addressed.”