DO NOT PAY SCHOOL FEES- Nakachinda
Parents should not pay school fees 4 their children, instead they should just buy groceries. HH promised free education from preschool to University. We want to see that promise coming to fruition since he is now President.
We will protest if HH won’t deliver free education. We will match in the streets as a way of protesting.
Raphael Nakachinda says..
Mr Nakachinda what is your problem with the new Republic President.Which budget is still active. Demonstrate next year when UPND Government will use their budget .You are not a think tank.Just accept that you are not in power.You are the only former Minister who is making noise.
Chilekukalipa, your paymaster is gone. Woh to you people who thought you could take advantage of people for ever! Where are you now? What happens to your illegally acquired contracts? It is a big lesson for you never to underrate the power of the people.
Raphael with all due respect, did you even do the smallest things for your family before you became anything there and then? Be realistic you FAILURE….
Nacachinda you are one bitter jealous person. You think the way your master started looting from the first day HH must move with such speed. New ideas need to be thought out properly before they are put in place. You want to cause commotion which would have been very welcome with the past government. Instead you travelled like a stray animal for the crumbs from the king’s table. Shut up look for a job.
Please correct me if I am wrong
I thought the word was MARCH and here I read MATCH
This Nakachinda is an imbecile indeed. He has not even seen the plan and budget for the new UPND alliance and he is already rushing to the streets in protest!! Look UPND has now a given 5 years to manage the Zambian economy which was ruined by the PF and Nakachinda. The various promises will be executed within the plan and execution time framework of the UPND alliance which shall not be dictated by this Nakachinda!! Did he see anybody from the opposition rush to the streets when the promise of money in people’s pockets by PF didnot materialise? There is always the ballot to punish a non-performing regime like PF