By Maiko

02/01, 2020.

When we say people don’t love Zambia and its economy we sound rude. But proposing to increase constituencies 156 to 235 is evil and greediness. ECZ whoever advised you to recommend this is evil and aim to waste Zambian money. We all know that it’s expensive for ECZ to conduct an election hence we source for donors to host our elections and someone with senses propose and recommend 235 constituencies.

As a country we are in a process of finding how we can reduce the cost of elections and boom someone want to make it worse.

Delimitation is all about numbers in Parliament to pass any bill. It has nothing to do with how big the constituencies are. Zambians remember these guys manage to campaign in these same big constituencies. They reach every corner in 3 months. Now after employed, they fail to work in 5 years defending their laziness to bigger constituency. By the way let’s be aware that its not a constitutional duty that the MP develop the constituency. His/her duty is to lobby for development. The central office in the constituency under Local government decide where the said development should go. Development doesn’t need the physical presence of the MP no wonder he has councillors and other structures in the constituency.

We will see more of these constituencies being created in PF stronghold areas (Eastern, Northern, Luapula, Muchinga,). So far we have seen how lusaka constituencies are being delimited.

Roma, Mtendere, Matero East, matero west, woodland, chilanga north, chilanga south, kafue East and West. What’s the logic

The creation of these constituencies will mean printing ballot papers more that we used to do. We will further develop new wards in these constituencies.

It will mean employment for more national Assembly staff to be stationed in these constituencies. Apparently, national Assembly staff are not paid in last 4 months. What will happen if we have more staff.

Creation of constituencies will trigger increasing the number of ministers, increasing the number of Cabinet members.

Having more constituencies is as good as having deputy ministers back. The wage bill will go up.

More tax payers money will be needed to pay salaries for MPs than development of the nation.

PF stop being smart. Our economy is bad. We are burdened as a Nation. These are costs we can avoid. Who said having so many constituencies makes work effect? It will just increase problems in Zambia.

We say no to this increase in constituencies.

Maiko