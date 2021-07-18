DO YOUR PROGRAMS WITHIN YOUR MANDATE!!! – PF TOLD

PF ADVISED TO END THEIR GOVERNMENT SCHEDULES ON 12TH AUGUST, 2021 AND NOT ENTER INTO UPND ALLIANCE GOVERNMENT PERIOD.

================================

UPND Alliance government in waiting technocrats have advised the PF not to do any planning beyond 12th August,2021 as it is out of bounds for them but just do their programs up to 11th August,2021.

The UPND Alliance government in waiting able technocrats says everything is already in place for the smooth government operations starting on 12th August when the Zambians will officially give them the mandate.

The technocrats says PF pronouncements such as when the schools will be opened and civil servants DEBT SWAP whose dates enters into a new deal government should not be made. They say UPND Alliance has a great deal for civil servants that will make them jubilate for the whole month after it will be unveiled by it’s alliance president Mr Hakainde Hichilema.

The UPND Alliance technocrats further indicated that same applies to the schools, they have in place fantastic measures that will be put in all schools before they are opened and that it’s outrageous for the PF to start talking about what will happen in someone’s (HH) term when the PF by that time will be ku wire or in the political endless pit.