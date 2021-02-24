BY SIKAILE SIKAILE

DOCKET RETURNED TO POLICE IN ORDER TO TIE LOOSE ENDS

I have now started to sympathize with the President for appointing ba mushanina bwali.Anyway an incompetent driver cannot appoint competent followers so, him too is the biggest problem Zambia has. I am not an appointee but, as a citizen I have offered advice for the good of the country. Yes, money is good. However, money can only be good in a country that upholds the rule of law. Imagine if this country is destroyed by these armatures appointed to masquerade as heads of ministries and critical departments, who will enjoy the money they are exchanging amongst themselves?

We are sure on that day of the shooting, they could have been a lot conference calls. Kanganja and honourable Kampyongo were in contact with the president on the situation. Since he was not in Lusaka, they seized the opportunity to misinform him. We heard how Kampyongo lied on the flow of the house that the vice president’s office was under siege from the protesters and that they were throwing things.This is the problem of allowing a prime suspect to give brief to the public through Parliament. They’ll always speak to defend themselves.

I have to continue to be objective about this issue until justice prevails. I know the loose ends DPP has encountered in the report. The minister of home affairs, Kanganja and the commander on the country want to sacrifice the riffle man and cover their skins.

Mistake number one is, DPP is not buying their lies. As things stand the docket will not be complete without Kampyongo, Kanganja, Lusambo, Nelson phiri and the police spokesperson being indicted on the cause. This is why when the shooting happened we advised president Edgar Lungu to fire these people right away. Because we knew that the investigations and evidence would be tempered with.

In murder we have what we call conspiracy to commit murder. The day before the murder of the two, Police, Kampyongo and Lusambo warned people wishing to escort Hakainde to police not to dare them or they would be dealt with accordingly. However, in Zambia there’s no that stops anyone escorting their leaders when appearing before police or court. In the case of Nsama and Joseph Just that threat was premeditation (motive). And the following day they executed their threats and murdered Nsama Nsama and Joseph Kaunda Now, can anyone tell me that the killing was not premeditated when threats were broadcasted on national television and social media?

Mr President you could have been the one who signed the executive order to order for kill. But, look at it this way, you are enjoying immunity and can never be arrested. Kindly give up the three people you’re shielding and the loose ends will be tied. That constable can never be arrested alone. if you wanted to sacrifice him, you should have arrested him at the crime scene immediately after shooting. At least that way even if he tried to implicate you, you could have had leverage of denying sighting the fact that you arrested the killer.

Sir, tie the loose ends and give the people who announced the motive, or you will go down with them. No other way can this mess be cleaned.

Now I know DPP is professional, had it not been for political interference. All we want Mr Lungu is justice to prevail.We are tired of PF killing Zambians as though they are killing chickens. Respect life, arrest all the killers if at all you’re innocent.

Sikaile C Sikaile

Good Governance and Human Rights Activist for Zambia and Amnesty International