Congolese President, Felix Tshisekedi, has instructed his Ambassador in France to immediately deliver a Congolese passport to Dr. Jérôme Munyangi in Madagascar and facilitate his travel to the capital Kinshasa.

Dr. Jérôme Munyangi is the man behind the drafting of a protocol which led to the manufacture of Covid-organics, miracle remedy of the Malagasy government for the prevention and the treatment of #COVID-19.

“…I am the author of the proposal for the protocol on all African governments of Covid Artemisia,” Dr. Jérôme Munyangi told a Congolese journalist during an exclusive interview.

For the past six years, Dr. Jérôme Munyangi has been working on an alternative malaria treatment based on Artemisia, a tropical plant also found in East Africa and already marketed for its medicinal properties.

Dr. Jérôme Munyangi obtained his medical degree from the University of Kinshasa. After his Masters at Paris Diderot University and another at the University of Otawa, he was recruited in 2011 by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a researcher on neglected tropical diseases.

As other countries across the globe are baffled on how to get a vaccine or cure for the deadly #COVID-19, Madagascar announced recently that it had a herbal concoction that was successful against coronavirus in a span of seven days.

Indeed, the President of Madagascar, Andry Rajoelina, officially introduced the bottled herb saying it will be a preventative measure against the disease.

“Schoolchildren should be given this to drink… little by little throughout the day,” President Rajoelina told the diplomats and dignitaries gathered for the launch of Covid-Organics at the Malagasy Institute of Applied Research (Imra), which developed the tonic.

"Tests have been carried out. Two people have now been cured by this treatment.

Dr. Charles Andrianjara, Imra’s Director General, agreed that Covid-organics should be used for prevention.

He was more cautious about its use as a cure, but said that clinical observations had shown “a trend towards its effectiveness as a curative remedy.”

President Tshisekedi contacted his counterpart in Madagascar and discussed the return of Dr. Jérôme Munyangi.

“I responded favorably to his call after discussion with the authorities in my country. I look forward to my flight. I have already obtained my passport in lieu of a passport because I no longer have a passport. It was our Embassy in Paris that delivered it to me. The President of the Republic wants to see me in Kinshasa as soon as possible. It could be tomorrow or the day after tomorrow,” said Dr. Munyangi.

However, Dr. Munyangi asked the Congolese authorities to guarantee his safety when he returned to the country. – taarifa