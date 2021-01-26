Doctors in Zim accused of being “medical assassins” following death of four ministers

Zimbabwe government spokesman Ndavaningi Mangwana comments has caused a heated debate across the country after he posted on social media comments that suggested that doctors hostile to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ZANU-PF regime are killing government officials admitted at Zimbabwean hospitals.

Four cabinet ministers and a number of senior government officials in Zimbabwe have died with their deaths being attributed to Covid. Some social media comments from concerned citizens have blamed the deaths on some medicines being administered, with some deaths being recorded from patients who had no acute symptoms or fever when being admitted.

In comments made on twitter, Mangwana claimed there were “medical assassins” working in the health sector citing “an unfortunate conspiracy theory.” Mangwana responded to a twitter user who claimed that some of Zimbabwe’s doctors “are acting like Josef Mengeles, no ethics.”

The individual, using the name Big Energy, asked Mangwana to “deal with the issue”, adding: “How do we trust buggers who threaten to withdraw oxygen based on party one supports? Show my tweet to the General (health minister and vice president Constantino Chiwenga), he will sort it.”

Mengele was a German army officer and physician who performed experiments on Jewish prisoners at Auschwitz concentration camp during World War II, killing thousands. It was not clear which doctor has threatened to pull oxygen on Zanu PF officials.

Mangwana responded: “I followed that. This is what’s leading to the unfortunate conspiracy theory that there are certain political players being eliminated in hospitals by political activists hiding behind medical qualifications.”

In a follow-up tweet, the permanent secretary in the ministry of information added: “Not just political players but medical assassins.” The deaths of well known public figures in Zimbabwe, who test positive with some with no acute symptoms is what has been the main reason behind the suspicions.

The Zim spokeperson caused a stir with medical associations and medical related institutions putting pressure on him to retract his statement. He has since apologized for his statement.

In Zambia, the Catholic Church has suffered some high level deaths with two prominent priests succumbing to Covid in a short space of time. Among the prominent ones is Father Charles Chilinda whose death has sent shockwaves accross the country.

Father Chilinda who was a charismatic priest, considered a unifier died from Covid 19 at newly set up Covid center at Mina Soko Hospital, has since been put to rest at Kasisi cemetery in Chongwe.