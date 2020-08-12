Dodia advises Government to reverse 300% electricity tarrif hike

ECONOMIST Yusuf Dodia has proposed that government reverses most of its decisions made in the past in order for the Zambian economy to rebound.

One of the decisions Mr Dodia wants reversed is the 300 percent electricity tariff increase which he says will stimulate struggling businesses.

He told phoenix news that there is also need to ensure the drop in oil prices on the international market reflects in the reduction of fuel pump prices in Zambia to reduce cost of doing business.

Dodia has proposed that these changes should be included in the 2021 national budget as the government prepares it in order to create an environment that will support business survival and growth.

He added that if some of these measures are taken on board, the economy will in the next two to three years recover but failure to do so will lead to further recession.

Credit: Phoenix News/By Logic Lukwanda