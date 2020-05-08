By McDonald Chipenzi

DOES CHIRUNDU BORDER TOWN NEEDS A LOCKDOWN FOR MASS TESTING AND SCREENING FOR COVID-19?

With the disclosure by President EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU today in his 4 National update on COVID-19 addresss to the nation that 6 truck drivers tested posin CHIRUNDU Border tested positive of the Coronavirus, isn’t it time the border town is lockdown for a day or two for mass screening and testing for Coronavirus.

With schools opening for examination classes, Chirundu border has a number of schools (Primary and Secondary) along the main road at the borders so combing up the area before the reopening date of June 1, 2020 will be good for the people.

Talking to some residents there reveals that these truck drivers once at the border visit places like Chirundu Shoprite, mingle with the people esp clearing agents among others.

If Kafue town was LOCKDOWN for testing after less than 3 positive cases, what about CHIRUNDU with six and most mobile persons?

Being a rural border town with high mobility among its people most of who use these trucks as means of transportation, mass screening and testing for covid-19 is key to save lives not only at the Border town but the district in general.

Let the Ministry of Health and Lusaka Provincial administration move in and do mass screening and testing of the people in CHIRUNDU.

The delay may be disastrous to the town which has few reliable health centres and facilities and surrounding villages.

I submit.