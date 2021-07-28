DOLLAR WILL HIT K10 AFTER ELECTIONS, ANTICIPATES BIZWEL MUTALE

….as he applauds ECL for paving way for local industrialization in the country

Lusaka…Wednesday, July 28, 2021(SmartEagles)

RULING Patriotic Front Member of the National Mobilization Committee Bizwel Mutale has said that the exchange rate between the dollar and the Kwacha will reach the K10 to $1 mark when President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is re-elected in next month’s general elections.

Mr Mutale anticipated that the Kwacha would continue appreciating against the dollar because of the good and effective measures wich President Lungu was implementing.

Mr Mutale has explained that the robust measures that President Lungu has put in place would also ensure that the economy recovers.

He said that among the measures government has put in place to revive the economy was the ownership of the mines.

He said when he featured on One Love Radio’s special program in Lusaka today that Zambia has the potential to run industries as well as Super Markets.

Mr Mutale however encouraged citizens to take pride in local commodities.

“We want to pride in our local commodities. If we are not productive the country will go down. Zambia has the ability to run Super Markets. PF policies are accommodative. They are going to be more favorable after 12 August,” he said.

Mr Mutale said the country was rich and that the PF government would employ a lot of citizens in different industries as espoused in the 2021-2026 manifesto

“We need to meet with the international community not to beg but to trade. Zambia has so much potential. We are going to employ a lot of Zambians in industries. Zambia you are a wealth nation. All those that are saying when we come, you are never coming because we are in already,” he said.

“There is so much critics that PF has been facing from the time it came into office. Zambia is a sovereign nation and we have not failed. Those trying to ascend to power by any means, remember that this country was built on morals. If he thinks he can take over the country the way he took over the party on tribal lines without being voted, it will not happen.”