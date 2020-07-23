Director, country information section, at Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), David Geyer has hinted that domestic quarrels involving Frank Bwalya, his wife and the Zambian female-chef the couple recently fired, is something the department is looking into.

Daily Revelation contacted Geyer, the director in charge of the department handling the matter.

Intially, when this author made the call to Geyer, the line was not very clear.

But as soon as network improved, the conversation flowed as follows: “Good afternoon Mr. Geyer I’m calling you from Zambia trying to follow up on this matter involving domestic quarrels at the residence of the High Commissioner? We are told you are the one who is handling that matter,” the author explained to Geyer who immediately said he was not directly involved in the matter.

“That is something my other colleagues have been handling,” Geyer said.

However, Geyer asked to know who he was talking to before giving more information.

He also wanted to know the interest of the caller in the matter.

In the hit of the conversation, the author introduced himself as a journalist from Daily Revelation who wanted to get a comment from DFAT over the matter.

However, Geyer could not proceed with the conversation upon hearing that he was talking to a journalist.

“I am sorry I can’t provide any comment on that,” said Geyer. -Daily Revelation