Donors have pledged to support Zambia to enable it to conduct a successful 2020 Census of population and housing which will start in August.

United Nations (UN) resident coordinator Coumba Gadio has assured Government that cooperating partners will do their best to help the country mobilise resources to meet requirements for the census.

Dr. Gadio said this yesterday during a joint 2020 Census resource mobilisation meeting between Government and cooperating partners.

“We recognise the efforts of the Zambian government towards economic growth despite financial challenges. We will support the Census exercise in every way possible, ” she said.

Dr. Gadio said a Census is an important exercise because it will enable the country to have information which will influence policy decision.

She said the UN has already provided some support towards the successful holding of the exercise, which is conducted every 10 years.

Minister of National Development Planning Alexander Chiteme said Government is mobilising 60 percent of the K758 million needed for the exercise.

The remaining 40 percent of the amount is expected to be by cooperating partners.