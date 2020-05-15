Don’t argue with them.

Just tell them

Bally will fix it

Even if economy baonaula

Bally will fix it

$1 million fire truck yabeuka

Bally will fix it

Even if corruption ni tapu tapu

Bally will fix it

Ubulofya all over

Bally will fix it

Failing agriculture

Bally will fix it

Nangu they cancel student meal allowance

Bally will fix it

They bribe utuma councillors to resign

Bally will fix it

PF thug behavior

Bally will fix it

Massive load shedding

Bally will it

When they try to divide us on regional and tribal basis

Bally will fix it

More taxes and no money in our pockets

Bally will fix it

Systematic destruction of institutions of governance

Bally will fix it

Ati Bally can’t win

Bally will fix it

Unsustainable levels of debt

Bally will fix it

High cost of living

Bally will fix it

Iyo UPND is a social media party

Bally will fix it.