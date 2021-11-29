By Masuzyo Chakwe

THE 3RD Liberation Movement says the UPND will secure no meaningful jail sentence for anyone just as PF in power then, did.

Party president Enock Tonga said the UPND and PF were all cheats.

“Whatever is happening is nothing but only to dupe you who is their ardent subscriber or supporter in order to keep you going in falsehood as they solidify their political grip to enrich themselves at the poor’s cost,” he charged. “UPND will secure no meaningful jail sentence for anyone (be it within or outside itself) just as PF in power then, did. Just look around and see what UPND in government has done so far and its prospects, not to list down anything here. But if you seriously and fairly interrogate the obtaining political episodes, you will get the answer. It’s all political drama.”

Tonga said the UPND/PF was a formidable team as they were counterparts.

“Many in opposition are, too, treated on the same path. Don’t be cheated – Bana ba ng’anda imo (they are from the same family). Wise up!” said Tonga.