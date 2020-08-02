DON’T be discouraged and give in to the treacherous agenda of thieves that have looted our treasury to near bankruptcy, says UPND president Hakainde Hichilema.

He said Zambians must not settle for less but total victory against dictatorship, corruption and the abuse against the public good.

“Today I wish to briefly discuss the issues surrounding our performance, especially in Western Province by-elections that took place two days ago. To our supporters in the Western Province, we wish to say we may not be happy with the outcome, but we acknowledge your groans and hear your concerns and will strive to attend to them with utmost urgency. This we promise you,” Hichilema stated in a Facebook posting yesterday. “To our gallant voters that gave us victory and significant inroads in areas which not too long ago, would have been impossible to penetrate, we say thank you! We shall visit you too and thank you personally. Please continue supporting our crusade in bringing economic emancipation, justice and equality to our nation that has been captured by thieves and criminals.”

Hichilema urged the rest of the citizens that were “bearing the brunt of the mismanagement of public affairs and massive corruption of the PF” to continue being resolved and focused in their concerted efforts to dislodge “this corrupt government” next year.

“Do not be discouraged and give in to the treacherous agenda of thieves that have looted our Treasury to near bankruptcy, by agreeing to the crumbs they are throwing at you. Eyes on the ball, fellow citizens,” said Hichilema. “There’s plenty of work to be done and everyone has a role to play. Let’s not settle for less but total victory against dictatorship, corruption and the abuse against the public good.”