By Dr Lubinda Haabazoka

Don’t be mislead that you can’t run mines!!!

Some facts about the Mopani off take agreement with Glencore.

An off take agreement is an agreement between a buyer and a seller that a seller will sell a predetermined amount of products of agreed quality and predetermined quantity at an agreed price.

Under the Mopani Glencore deal, Mopani is the seller whilst Glencore is the off-taker (buyer).

The highlights of the deal are as follows:

What Mopani will mine, 20% will be sold locally to Zamefa and other value addition companies at LME price. LME Price is the London Metal Exchange Price at which copper is sold in the world. Currently it’s around $8000 per ton!

The remaining 80% will be sold to Glencore at LME price also of which 10% will go towards debt service and 70% will be paid to Mopani in cash.

If the LME price drops below Mopani’s cost of production, then the 10% output towards debt service cancels out and Mopani gets cash for all the 80% sold to Glencore.

The off take agreement also cancels immediately after repaying the $1.5 debt.

So the lies circulating that the price in the Mopani Glencore deal is $2000 should be dismissed.

The lie also that Glencore will get all the 80% output should be dismissed as such such!!

Now imagine all those fake calculations going around social media and Whatsapp misleading people lol 😂

I will do a complete write about on the whole deal when I find time this week.

Know the facts…