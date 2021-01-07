Shiwang’andu PF Member of Parliament Hon Stephen Kampyongo has assured his constituents that all ongoing projects will be completed according to schedule.

Mr Kampyongo, who is also Home Affairs Minister, said during a meeting with electorates in Muchinga ward that people should not to be misled by the opposition because Government is determined to take development to all parts of the country as demonstrated in the many government projects currently being implemented.

“The reason we are prioritizing the construction of schools in Shiwan’gandu is so as to ensure that our young children here equally get to have a chance at becoming national assets who form the future of our country zambia,” Mr Kampyongo said.

He said his office is working closely with the of District Commissioner Ms Evelyn Kangwa and the Council to meet all the needs of the peoole.

Mr Kampyongo also told the community members that the 1 by 3 classroom block being constructed at Chibesakunda primary school will be completed ahead of schedule.

Mr Kampyongo donated roofing sheets, window and door frames, glass panes, iron roofing bars and other building materials for the classroom block.

Meanwhile, Chibesakunda Parents Teachers Association Chairperson Robby Lwanda said the completion of the classroom block is as a result of the healthy working relationship between parents and teachers.

Later, Mr Kampyongo advised his electorates to mask up and observe all other health guidelines given to prevent further spread of COVID-19.