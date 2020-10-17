PRESS RELEASE

Contact : Phinias Pumulo – Lusaka Provincial Youth spokesperson – 0974280163/0977780397

[email protected]

*DON’T BE MISUSED AND ABUSED BY LUNGU – PUMULO ADVICES POLICE OFFICERS*

Lusaka – 17/10/20

Police officers should be extra careful on how President Lungu is abusing them.

They should be reminded that the extent of their allegiance is institutional and are sustained by their conformity and harmony with with the Constitution.

The Constitution alienates the office Frome the office holder in the event a conflict with the Constitution and police officers should realise that

are officers of the Presidency first and President secondly.

This simply means that their allegiance is to the President only when the President acts in accordance with the Presidency. The President and the Police officers while are both legally triable by their Constitutional oath.

Its on this ground that we repeat this warning to all uniformed officers that taking blind illegal commands contrary to the Constitutional oath of office separates the individual from the institutional immunity.

The continued unlawful incarceration and brutalization of opposition leaders by the PF using the police is unacceptable hence the need to remind them to be reminded that their oath is to the Presidency and the constitution.

We have noted with sadness how cadres are directing the Inspector General of police on who and when overpowered are quick to see refugee in the arms of the police who have become the Frontline defensive weapons for the PF.

We won’t condone this anymore. All the police officers commanded to do wrong things for PF leaders should know that they are liable for prosecution in their individual capacities and Lungu wont be there.

We advise police officers to think about the future of this nation patriotically. Their compromised operations will eventually spill over to their relatives and ultimately engulf the entire nation. So why allowing criminality when even your salaries are not as good as those Lungu pays the terrorist gangs he unleashes on citizens perceived to oppose his oppressive regime?

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM