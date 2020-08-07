By Sikaile Sikaile

It is not surprising to see Chitalu Chilufya, being declared a free man in spite of all the corruption allegations leveled against him with tangible evidence.

I’m pretty sure some of you Zambians who don’t take our words seriously, you now understand that we tell you nothing, but the truth. It is just few days ago when I argued and charged that Edgar Lungu was backing Chitalu Chilufya, and I outlined even how this case would go to court and the man would be cleansed of his corrupt activities.

Sources within state house have disclosed to us that Lungu can’t fire Chitalu Chilufya, because that will mean the total confusion of PF as political marriage breaks will emerge.

The president knows very well how corrupt Chitalu Chilufya, but he can’t fire him for political reasons another source at the ministry of healthy disclosed.

At least now you have seen for yourselves fellow citizens. There’s nothing sensible and good that can come out of a chief priest of corruption like Edgar Lungu.

The man is very brutal and corrupt,that is the reason seer one nick named him Jagaban of corruption. Yes, seer one is very right, Edgar Lungu has brought more harm to our nation Zambia and a disgrace to the continent of Africa. He has sold Zambia to China and our nation is losing billion of dollars everyday as Lungu’s main focus is to become a successful dictator like his mentor and father Museveni of Uganda.

He cares less about the people of Zambia. As long as he keeps controlling state machineries, all is well for him. When youths asks for empowerment, he gives handouts from his left overs. Because he wants to control them after making them swim in abject poverty.

There is no sense of responsibility in his brains, all he enjoys a lot is to harbour criminal activities such as the rampant corruption and political violence in PF government.

The only thing we citizens can do is to vote him out together with his PF government. That is the only way out for Zambia.

We are actually blessed and lucky that next year we are voting, otherwise, we could have suffered the worst if Lungu and PF were to rule Zambia for another five years before elections come.

How can ACC say Chitalu committed no offence? Anyway, last time I said it that it is very dangerous for ACC officers to deal with senior government officials, this risks the lives of these officers and Lungu like it that way. So, ACC officers are declaring interest because they know the president is siding with criminals who can mess them up if they insist to prosecute them.

Let us thank God for this rare opportunity we have next year and use it wisely to redeem ourselves.

Sikaile C Sikaile Good Governance and Human Rights Activist