By Rick Nchito

Musician Mulaza Kaira ( Mark 2) has told off Zambians not to blame PF for their failure in life saying it’s up to an individual to make his or her life better in Zambia.

He said this when he appeared on PF’s Hot FM radio this morning.

“It is not right to blame government for one’s failure in life. It is up to you to make things happen in life,” said Mark 2 who is on a PF pay roll.

This left listeners wondering how they can make it in a nation where the cost of doing business is high; where unemployment rate is high; where the business environment isn’t conducive.

Anyway, it is up to you Zambians to agree with him or not.