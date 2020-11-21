Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila has sounded a warning shot against incumbents and party leaders blocking aspiring candidates from mobilising on the ground.

In response to Kabwe lawmaker Tutwa Ngulube who complained that some aspiring candidates in his Constituency are making it difficult for him to concentrate on developmental issues, Mr Mwila reiterated the directive by PF Party President that those who want to mobilise on behalf of the Party on the ground are free to do so.

“The Party has also opened up for aspiring candidates to start mobilising as long as they are not in conflict with party regulations,” stated Mwila.

He has since warned that all party officials that will be involved in blocking others for mobilising will be disciplined.