Constitutional lawyer John Sangwa says the honour of State Counsel is not ‘chivala mulomo,’ adding that being a member of the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) does not abolish any lawyer’s freedom of expression.

Responding to President Edgar Lungu’s comments that state lawyers should not criticize the government, Sangwa said, lawyers as citizens, have the right to express themselves, ‘freedom of expression.’

The renowned lawyer says if the motive of the letters patent for recognition of State Counsel is to stop people from speaking out on governance issues, then many senior lawyers would be willing to relinquish the ‘honour’, as that would be a form of corruption.

Earlier this week, President Edgar Lungu asked the newly-elected LAZ, Chief, Abyudi Shonga, not to take a stance of opposing government.

Lungu claimed that some lawyers have been speaking like opposition parties.

“I wonder why some lawyers elevated to the status of State Counsel have chosen to oppose government instead of working with it,” said Lungu.

President Lungu also said “State Counsel are lawyers for the State, adding that it is worrying to have State Counsel demonizing the Executive.

The President asked LAZ to look into the matter, stating that State Counsel only needed to write to the President for a meeting when issues arose.