DON’T CALL ME OPPOSITION –

1- When 7 years ago I only needed k50,000 to buy me $10,000 Now I need k220,000 a jump of 400%

2- When a 750ml bottle of cooking oil is now k38 when I used to spend k9

3- When I needed k50 for 10litres of fuel now I need k170.

4- When $1000 ticket to China was k5000 now it’s k22,000

5- When 1 kg of choice beef is now k100.

6- K1000 shoping in shoprite is actually shameful.

7- When someone who used to get that salary of k2000 10 years ago still gets the same.

8- When a tray of eggs is k70

9- When I need to work 10 times harder to just break even.

10- When simple trip to China is now impossible.

11- When 2kg sugar is k45 when it was k10 not long ago.

12- When Full bouquet DSTV is almost k1000 when it was just some k300.

13- When bus fare to chelstone is k12 from k5 , k10 could take you to town and back.

14- When a 750ml bottle of castle is now k20 from k9

15- When a chicken is now k75

16- When pork is at k65 per kg.

17- When a 50″ led tv is now k14,000

18- When I need to pay k26,000 Now to clear a Toyota vitz at ZRA when I used to clear for k7000.

19- When a BMW clears for k60,000 , when you could clear for k20,000.

20- When 10kg sugar is now k170 from k60 not long ago.

DON’T CALL ME OPPOSITION

CALL ME A SUFFERING AND STRUGGLING ZAMBIAN!!