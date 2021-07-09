DONT CHANGE YOUR PROPHECY IAN GENESIS BEGS SEER1

PROPHET Ian Genesis has begged Andrew aka prophet Seer1 not to Change his prophecy as 12th August 2021 elections approach.

He says seer1 has a tendency of manipulating people by changing what he claimed to be his prophecy once signs begin to prove otherwise.

Ian says he has noticed that the so called don of power, who said his preferred candidate will win even if Jesus came down to say otherwise, has lately been preparing a way out of his prophecy. Prophet Ian has encouraged his Seer1 followers not to forget their father’s (seer1) prophecy as 12th August 2021 fast approaches and all manner of statistics and opinion polls already favoring president Lungu.

