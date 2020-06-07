DON’T CHOKE THE YOUTHS LISTEN TO THEIR PLIGHT – HH

OPPOSITION United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema has called on youths across the country to continue speaking out over many injustices citizens of the country were facing as they were within the law and rights.

Mr Hichilema has also said expressing oneself was not only a birth right and constitutional right, but a universal right that Zambia was a signatory to and that those attacking youths with divergent views were doing so to cover up their mess.

Speaking at his residence in Lusaka today, the opposition leader said his party was not behind the youths airing out their grievances but that he was with them.

The opposition leader accused the ruling patriotic front of wanting to create a situation that did not allow any citizen to freely move, express themselves on national matters or hold leaders accountable.

‘’Recently people have seen what has been happening to media houses in the northern circuit in Chinsali, Isoka, Mpika and now Luwingu where the PF went as far as using ZESCO to cancel my programmes by turning off power, what kind of leadership is that,? He asked.

Mr Hichilema also said the UPND stood with the American citizens that were protesting against the death of George Floyd who died after being pinned down by police in what seemed to be a racial beef.

He said Zambians must also remember that under the PF, many youths were killed in cold blood by police such as Mapenzi Chibulo, Vespers Simuzhila from the University of Zambia, Frank Mugala, Lawrence Banda an Kaoma and Grazier Matapa and that these were the George Floyd’s of Zambia.

‘’These people were killed and up to now, no docket has been opened or any follow despite having some people confess having witnessed the death of those people, the question is are citizens free in this

country,’’ he said.

He said the current generation of youths must also remember that freedom fighters fought for Zambia’s independence in the early 90s,

Zambia’s multi party politics in 1990, and rejected the third term bid in 2001 and that the future of this country lied in the hands of youths.

*UPND MEDIA TEAM*