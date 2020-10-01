DON’T COMPARE DAEV TO MUSIC GRANDPAS – DIFFIKOTI

A small section of social media fanatics and pages have launched an unfair attack on late musician David Phiri, judging him harshly because of the humble setting of his parents’ home.

The majority of social media fans have come to his defence, with comedian Diffikoti saying the young man cannot be compared to those who have been in the industry for too long.

Diffikoti posts:

he young man was only 25 years and new in the industry but you expected him to be very successful and compared to music grandpas? Very unfair!

He had a talent and was slowly climbing the ladder of success. Truth be told, if he had lived a little bit longer, he could have beaten most artistic veterans… Success is gradual, it doesn’t just drop the same day… I’ve known some of our celebrities who’ve been in the industry for a long time but are still struggling to hit fortune, whatever he had was ok for his age…

It’s unfair for us grown ups to start mocking or judging him, he ran his race and was heading the right direction…what’s surprising is that, even us muma 40s fit to be his father are busy comparing ourselves to the young man, when we also own nothing apart from a Sim card na reg…mhsriep! 🚶🏽‍♂️