Patson Daka and Erling Braut Haaland had formed a formidable partnership upfront at RB Salzburg, they managed to score 48 goals between them in a combined 59 matches. After the departure of Haaland to Borrusia Dortmund, the responsibility has now fallen on Daka to score the goals for the club.

Daka has not disappointed either and comparisons have been drawn between him and the Norwegian striker but the 21 year old has rubbished the comparisons, “I’m not the next anything. There’ll only be one Haaland and there’ll only be one Patson. I just want to become the best version of myself.” he said.

He was speaking to a publication the Guardian and he continued, “Erling did his part to help and has left this opportunity for the rest of us, so now it’s time to elevate ourselves also.”

There was always a kind of competition between the two of us where we wanted to improve each other. In football, and life, things happen quicker for some people and we don’t expect everything to move at the same pace for everyone.

The 2017 CAF Young Player of the Year has been linked with a number of clubs in Europe but he feels he still need to develop more before making a move, “I think I’ve needed a bit more time to discover myself and develop more. We all just knew it was his time, his moment.”

Patson Daka has scored has scored 21 goals this season in all competitions, that includes 18 league goal which puts him 5 goals shy the top scorer who has scored 23 goal.