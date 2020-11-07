The government has called on professionals in various sectors of the economy to form cooperatives for job and wealth creation.

Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Jean Kapata says professionals must take advantage of the great opportunity of creating their own wealth instead of depending on monthly salaries.

ZANIS reports that Mrs Kapata said this when she officially launched the Zambia Nurses and Midwives Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited (ZNMMS), at the Government Complex.

Mrs. Kapata wishes to see other professions such as Teachers, Secretaries, Journalists and others come up with such programmes if they are to see improvement not only in their sectors but, even at individual level.

“When such organisations are set up, it is easier to identify the problems and propose solutions to the powers that be if help has to be effectively and systematically given’, She explained.

The Minister mentioned that the Government is very much interested in seeing professionals come up with productive initiatives which are backed by the continued emphasis on professionals forming cooperatives by the President since 2015 whenever he is addressing the nation in the National Assembly.

Speaking at the same event, the Chairperson for ZNMMCZ, Abel Tonga, noted that the aim of the cooperative is to mobilize members from among nurses and midwives in Zambia and diaspora, so as to advance an agenda in agriculture, aquaculture, education and real estate.

He mentioned other sectors such as mining, small and medium scale business entrepreneurship among others to create a platform and robust vehicle necessary for achieving better livelihoods, income generation and maintaining the dignity of nurses and midwives.

” The cooperative has received tremendous response and support from nurses and midwives at various levels, across all provinces and a number of districts in Zambia with 67 paid up members,” Mr Tonga said.

He stressed that with the resources available, the Cooperative intends to prepare a Seven (7) hectares of land in Luanshya to grow maize and soya beans during the 2020/2021 farming season.

Mr. Tonga mentioned that ZNMMCS limited provides a unique opportunity for nurses to come together and engage in more profitable entrepreneurial activities for better profit and dividends.