Zambia’s Flamboyant Prophet Shepherd M Mesala has advised the National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister Godfridah Sumaili not to divide Christians in the Country.

Speaking to Zambian Watch in an Interview today, Prophet Shepherd M Mesala says there are plans by the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister to ban Prophetic churches.

Prophet Shepherd M Mesala says the Ministry plans to pass a statutory instrument to ensure that church Religious especially the Prophetic Ministry start operating like missionaries in Rural Areas.

He says any person from Rural or urban areas need Jesus and Plans to ban the Prophetic Ministries in Zambia will be uncalled for.

Prophet Shepherd M Mesala also says there is need for Christians to Unite and fight evil in the Country.

“I have heard that a Statutory Instrument will be passed in Parliament to to ensure that Prophetic Ministries are banned in Zambia or still start operating like missionaries. That step is divisive and not Progressive. As a Christian Nation, we must all be talking about how to Unite the Christian Faith. We are under attack and all we need is each other” he said.

“It’s time for Clergy and other Prophets from diffrent countries to be responsible when they come to Zambia. Zambia is a peaceful nation and we must all thrive to build that. Muslims, Christains and Even Witchcraft falls under the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs. Let the Minister familiarize herself how witchcraft also works in Zambia. Witchcraft is a Religion and it can’t be segregated.” He said.