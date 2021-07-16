DON’T EMULATE HH’S WAY OF DOING POLITICS IF YOU WANT YOUR PARTY TO WIN THESE ELECTIONS, UPND MEMBERS ADVISED

“HH is not a politician but a businessman who doesn’t know how politics are conducted”

UPND members must desist from emulating HH’s way of doing politics if they really want their party to win the forth coming elections, Political Scientist Edina Lungu has said.

Speaking in Chipata yesterday when she met some UPND members in the province, Dr Edina Lungu said UPND members will continue crying as long as they continue copying HH’s poor way of conducting campaigns.

She charged that instead of seriously campaigning by engaging the voters like the way Inonge Wina and President Lungu are doing, HH finds pleasure in posting useless articles on his page.

Dr Edina Lungu has since warned UPND members to prepare for another humiliating defeat if they keep copying HH’s way of being satsified on Face bk instead of campaigning on the ground using radio stations. She stressed that the PF using the police, ECZ and Ministry of Health have deliberately confined HH to his house as they know he has no any other alternative to campaign apart from road shows and posting short articles on his F/B Page.

“All I can tell UPND members is, please dont be like HH who finds pleasure in posting on Face BK instead of engaging electorates on the ground through radios. Go out there and campaign if you want your party to win otherwise you mighty again lose these elections to the corrupt PF. Pay radio stations to talk to people. Dont be like HH who is confortable with Facebk”, she said.

Meanwhile Dr Edina Lungu has warned that if PF wins these elections again, people will be in abject poverty as the kwacha will depreciate to K100 per dollar because PF has no message of of helping Zambia’s economy apart from enriching themselves. “If PF wins, expect the kwacha to depreciate by more than 500%”, she warned. – Zambian Accurate Information