DON’T EMULATE HH’S WAY OF DOING POLITICS IF YOU WANT YOUR PARTY TO WIN THESE ELECTIONS, UPND MEMBERS ADVISED
“HH is not a politician but a businessman who doesn’t know how politics are conducted”
UPND members must desist from emulating HH’s way of doing politics if they really want their party to win the forth coming elections, Political Scientist Edina Lungu has said.
Speaking in Chipata yesterday when she met some UPND members in the province, Dr Edina Lungu said UPND members will continue crying as long as they continue copying HH’s poor way of conducting campaigns.
She charged that instead of seriously campaigning by engaging the voters like the way Inonge Wina and President Lungu are doing, HH finds pleasure in posting useless articles on his page.
Dr Edina Lungu has since warned UPND members to prepare for another humiliating defeat if they keep copying HH’s way of being satsified on Face bk instead of campaigning on the ground using radio stations. She stressed that the PF using the police, ECZ and Ministry of Health have deliberately confined HH to his house as they know he has no any other alternative to campaign apart from road shows and posting short articles on his F/B Page.
“All I can tell UPND members is, please dont be like HH who finds pleasure in posting on Face BK instead of engaging electorates on the ground through radios. Go out there and campaign if you want your party to win otherwise you mighty again lose these elections to the corrupt PF. Pay radio stations to talk to people. Dont be like HH who is confortable with Facebk”, she said.
Meanwhile Dr Edina Lungu has warned that if PF wins these elections again, people will be in abject poverty as the kwacha will depreciate to K100 per dollar because PF has no message of of helping Zambia’s economy apart from enriching themselves. “If PF wins, expect the kwacha to depreciate by more than 500%”, she warned. – Zambian Accurate Information
Madam Edina, name a venue which HH can go to without police standing in his way, the best is to tell his supporters to fill the void cause by authoritarian government of chagwa and inonge, not that his poor political stance. I bet if he was to be given freedom to campaign without our foolish cadre police he would have been everywhere meeting poeple. So this election is not about HH it’s about the country’s welfare and voting out of pf should be zambians decision not hhs, your observation and projections of what will be the state of our economy in an instance pf returns power should be the message that you are to explain to the masses why they should vote for a successful business man and a poor political campaigner in HH. Now as things stand we dont need a good politician no but we need a better economical manager to repress these failed politicians,. You mention of a dollar to cost a 100 for the office man explain what that ll mean for a villager ,a marketer, a fisherman what the cost of a fishing net ll be, a farmer how much input ll cost, a office civil servant what they ll pay for transport or fuel in their private car, the cross boarder trade, and the katemba dealer. The reason why HH has been losing election is because of poeple wanting him alone to campaign, give money,, buy beers, donate all of his money and him to walk on foot sleep hungry and have no house. Apparently it’s up to zambians to campaign for change chose a better leader and listen to what aspiring are saying not this broken record of selling the mine, debt swap and infrastructure development and songs by hungry musicians NO. BACK STOPS ON ZAMBIAN, EITHER YOU CHOSE A LEADER TO LOOK AFTER YOUR WEALTH OR A HYENA TO EAT YOUR GOATS.
Lady. Where is HH given peace or way to campaign. I for one would rather have an economist or a business man than a lawyer anytime.