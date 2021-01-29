DON’T FERRY SUPPORTERS WHEN SUMMONED BY POLICE – WINA

Vice President Inonge Wina has urged political leaders in the country to stop ferrying supporters when summoned by police.

Mrs. Wina says the laws of Zambia adequately provide procedures to participate in a public gatherings.

She says the procedures must be followed by all including leaders of political parties.

Mrs. Wina says consequences exist if any one abrogates the law by ferrying people to show solidarity.

She says leaders must control emotions to allow the law to take it’s course as well articulated by the Minister of Home Affairs in Parliament yesterday.

Mrs. Wina was responding to Nchanga Member of Parliament Chilombo Chali who wanted to know why a leader of the opposition went with a mob to police station instead of alone leading to loss of lives.

This was during the Vice President’s Question Time in Parliament today