DON’T GO FOR A 3RD TERM, ALEXANDER CHIKWANDA ADVICES EDGAR LUNGU

Wrangles are looming in the PF after senior party officials led by Alexander Chikwanda held a closed door meeting with Edgar Lungu to advise him not to go for a 3rd term.

It is believed that Chikwanda was sent by a group of Ministers mostly from Luapula and Northern province who feel that it’s time for a person from Bembaland to take over as agreed at the time the Presidency was bestowed on Lungu in 2015. The Northern block are likely to front either Bwalya Ngandu or KBF to replace Edgar Lungu who is also barred by the constitution for having been sworn in twice for the office.

Edgar Lungu is said to be softening his stance on the 3rd term after realizing that his ground support has moved away from him and is headed for a humiliating defeat to Bally.

“Very soon, Lungu will be addressing the Nation at which he will announce that he never pushed for a 3rd term but just allowed people to air their views on the matter” Lungu has no preffered successor among the top two runners but given a chance he may go for Chitotela as he is more likely to cover his crimes of corruption than the other two front runners in KBF and Bwalya Ngandu. -Zambia Eagle