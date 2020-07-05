PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says “Tonga Bulls” should not just go about boasting about being rich, when they were failing to improve the welfare of their traditional leaders in Southern Province.
Lungu was responding to headmen in Mazabuka who requested government, during a meeting to construct and complete palaces in the region, citing stalled works at Mwenda’s Chiefdom.
“You cannot be boasting in town that you are rich, you are a rich Tonga, you are tonga bull, you have got so much money, but why can’t you spare a few to help your chief build a palace, buy a car. That is how we used to do it in the past. What has happened?” wondered Lungu.
However, President Lungu said providing decent accommodation for traditional leaders “is not the responsibility of government alone” – but every citizen as subject of respective chiefdoms.
He has since called on citizens to help government complete the construction of palaces that have halted, while further recalling that subjects in the past used to take care of the welfare of their chiefs.
“So, you are coming from Chief Mwenda, you should help government to finish that structure, together. If you are coming from Chief Mwanachingwala, it’s your responsibility to help us.”
Represented by Monga Village Headman, Oscar Moonga at Zambia Sugar Training Centre on Saturday, the traditional leadership asked government to construct palaces for Chiefs.
Moonga said chiefs are living in dilapidated palaces that need urgent attention.
Credit: Byta FM
Ba Lungu, is it HH’s job to build palaces? Why do you have ministry of chiefs for? isnt it the government of the day which are supposed to take care of the welfare of the chiefs. What has changed now? Is HH the one governing? Ba Kateka mulekwatako insoni.
What did this man improve when was in opposition?
Dangote is the richest man in Nigeria and Africa but does he build government infrastructure in nigeria? Thats why seer 1 said this government is going to go insane and it looks like its happening.
Its good sometimes to shut one’s whisky mouth if rubisn is bound to come out!
In the same breath you want bill 10 to help chiefs next you want status quo to prevail just because government cant account for the stalled palace rehabilitation projects
Typical fufufu veve!