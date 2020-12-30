Don’t kill snakes, they are beneficial to humans says expert

A LIVINGSTONE-BASED snake expert has advised residents of Livingstone not to kill snakes as they have an important role to play in the lives of humans.

Livingstone Museum Assistant Keeper of Herpetology, Nyundu Kaluza has told ZNBC news that snakes control the population of pests such as rodents which can destroy crops and cause disease.

Kaluza says snakes also bring income into the country through snake tourism as the reptiles attract hundreds of tourists from all over the world.

He says most snakes are not venomous and some mildly venomous while only a few are highly venomous but rarely attack, unless in self-defense.

But a Livingstone-based clergy has urged Zambians particularly Christians to kill snakes whenever they encounter them because there is no sin in doing so.