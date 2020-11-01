DON’T be disturbed by what foreigners say about HH, deal with poverty, the poor economy and load-shedding, Obvious Mwaliteta advises the PF.

In an interview, Mwaliteta, who served as provincial minister for Lusaka, Southern, Central and Western provinces under Michael Sata, and home affairs deputy minister, said the PF itself has gone to bed with the Chinese.

“My advice to Kennedy Kamba is that he should leave HH alone. Kamba should be the last person to talk about HH. Our constitution says no one should be segregated based on colour. The PF did produce a white man as Vice-President, so what is wrong for whites to support HH if at all they do? The PF itself is being supported by the Chinese and we have seen some of them wearing PF t/shirts,” he said.

“The PF has gone to bed with the Chinese whom they have given a lot of contracts at the expense of Zambians. They (PF) are heavily funded by the Chinese, so they should not be disturbed by what foreigners say about HH, they must deal with poverty, the poor economy and load-shedding that this country faces,” Mwaliteta said.

He added that the UPND has no control over what foreigners in the US or UK say about Hichilema.

“We are also not in control of what the Chinese say about the PF or do with them,” said Mwaliteta.

The PF have been agitated by a video of suspected local whites who wished Zambia happy independence adding that Bally will fix it.

The video that has gone viral has one of the three whites saying he hopes “Bally will fix it” while another urged Zambians to give power to HH.