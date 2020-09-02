Chief Chikanta of Southern Province has told off UPND for attempting to limit his greed of speech on privatisation.

Speaking at a media briefing in Choma today, UPND Deputy Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa said that respect will be lost Chiefs Chikanta and Ciooma turn to be political.

But reacting to the comment by Mr. Mweetwa, Chief Chikanta says he is not a small boy to be told what to say on national matters.

The traditional leader maintained that the UPND Leader should handle the issue about privatization devoid of emotions adding that chiefs are at liberty to comment on any prevailing national matter without seeking approval from any one because they are also citizens. -Phoenix FM